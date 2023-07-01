Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Twitter reacts to the nostalgic throwback, bid adieu to Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final instalment in the blockbuster Indiana Jones franchise. Directed by James Mangold, the movie brings Harrison Ford back as the beloved daredevil archaeologist, Indiana Jones. The year is 1969;Jones and his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) must retrieve a legendary artefact that can change the course of history. They race against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a Nazi-turned-NASA scientist, who wants to use it to alter the outcome of World War II by killing Adolf Hitler. Indiana Jones 5 is the first of the series not directed by Steven Spielberg nor written by George Lucas. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

While critics were unimpressed, fans absolutely loved the movie. Netizens showered praises on Twitter as they enjoyed the nostalgic rush of Harrison Ford in action. Fans loved the emotional sendoff to an iconic character played by an iconic actor. Indeed, much of the movie’s positive review is thanks to the legendary Harrison Ford.

“Harrison Ford at 80 really does turn the clock back for one last hurrah… ” wrote Graham Walker on Twitter.

Another fan tweeted, “Happy to report I really enjoyed Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny, for an Indy film in 2023 with a 80 year old Harrison Ford I don’t think we could have asked for much more, it’s not perfect and some people won’t like it but it’s a strong 7/10 for me”.

“A bombastic send-off for my favourite movie hero. Sits in the franchise perfectly and delivered everything I hoped for,” another viewer replied.

The audience found the movie to be quite entertaining. Like its prequels, Indiana Jones 5 is another comfort movie that can be rewatched time and again. It seems that no one is immune to the rakish charm of “Indy” as he launches into thrilling, age-defying, action scenes.

Indiana Jones is trending on Twitter as fans rave over the “journey filled with pulse-pounding excitement, intriguing mysteries, and unforgettable characters”. The adventure was a spectacular throwback to old Hollywood with its cheeky one-liners, witty script, and storyline comprising the best of history, mythology and ancient artefacts.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny made $7.2 million in previews at the domestic box office. It is expected to make somewhere between $60M-$65M during the opening weekend. The movie had a production budget of $295 million. Previous films from the Indiana Jones franchise have grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide.

All in all, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was the perfect opportunity for Indiana Jones and his fans to hang up their fedoras.

