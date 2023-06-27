'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie,' 'Indiana Jones 5,' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' compete in high-stakes showdown!

Last summer, Flix Brewhouse, and other movie theater chains faced a challenging situation—no movies to show. Barbie will possibly dominate the box office. (Image Credit: Warner Bros/ Universal Pictures/ Paramount Studios)

Company’s chief revenue officer, Chris Randleman claims “We were going to A24 or Briarcliff Entertainment saying, ‘Does anyone have anything we can put on our screens?”

This summer presents a different reality as exhibitors grapple with a new question: can multiple blockbuster films succeed simultaneously, or will the abundance of big movies cannibalize each other?

With the arrival of highly anticipated films like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," "Barbie," and "Oppenheimer," all boasting substantial budgets and needing significant ticket sales to turn a profit, the competition has intensified.

Randleman describes the contrast between this year and the past two years as "complete day and night."

“In the last two years, if something failed, we didn’t have anything for six weeks. Now if something tanks, you move on to the next one. That’s the way Hollywood always worked.”

The hope is that all these movies will find their audiences. However, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior analyst at Comscore, considers the period between "Indiana Jones 5," "Barbie," and "Oppenheimer" one of the most competitive stretches in recent memory. He views this as a stress test for the theatrical marketplace during the crucial summer moviegoing season.

While Hollywood's attempts at counter-programming this year have been less successful, it is not necessarily due to movies being scheduled too close together. Rather, audience interest was lacking for certain releases. Nonetheless, as the box office recovers, there are indications that multiple films can perform well simultaneously.

For instance, last summer's debut of "Jurassic World Dominion" achieved a remarkable $145 million opening weekend, while "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed $51.8 million in its third weekend. Similarly, on another weekend in 2022, four movies grossed $20 million or more, demonstrating that this summer's releases can coexist beyond their opening weekends.

Movie theater owners believe that the diverse range of offerings will appeal to viewers of all demographics.

Randleman, in particular, is optimistic about "Barbie," citing strong pre-sale ticket numbers. He believes it will be the breakout hit of the summer, asserting that all films have the potential to thrive.

But, some theater owners express cautious optimism due to concerns about a potential pileup of movies. They suggest that spacing out releases would have been more beneficial, as the lack of separation may affect moviegoers' choices, especially in terms of family-oriented films.

Nonetheless, August holds potential for sleeper hits, with movies like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Strays," and "Meg 2: The Trench." While these films may not belong to franchises as massive as "Mission: Impossible" or feature renowned filmmakers like Gerwig or Nolan, they have the capacity to surprise. For example, "The Trench," a sequel to the 2018 disaster epic "The Meg," grossed $530 million worldwide. As Randleman puts it, "Never bet against a shark movie."

As the summer movie season heats up, the industry faces an exciting yet competitive landscape. The outcome remains uncertain, but with an array of films catering to different audiences, theaters anticipate a successful season ahead.