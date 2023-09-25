Arnold Schwarzenegger radiates energy alongside stylish partner Heather Milligan at Oktoberfest

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared to be in high spirits as he enjoyed the 118th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, alongside his partner, Heather Milligan, on Saturday. The Terminator, who is 76 years old, made his energetic presence felt at the iconic annual event, taking to the stage to conduct the orchestra. Onstage, he wore a wide grin and waved enthusiastically for the cameras. Schwarzenegger's Oktoberfest Triumph: A Night of Fun and Festivities with Heather by His Side (hmillipt/Instagram Story)(Instagram Story)

Arnold was joined by his girlfriend, Heather, who is 48 years old, and wore a traditional purple and white dirndl, which is the customary attire for women at Oktoberfest. Her outfit was complimented with an antique pink mini bag and a gold watch, while her platinum locks were styled in a perfect blow-dry.

In contrast to the typical Oktoberfest attire for men, Arnold opted for a more casual look, wearing denim paired with a khaki polo T-shirt and a camel jacket. He also had on a chunky metal ring.

Arnold and Heather have been together for around a decade, first being spotted in 2013 when they were seen on several dates around Santa Monica.

The couple seemed delighted as they celebrated among the festival crowd, raising large beer glasses in a toast. They were seen in the Marstall Tent, described by the festival as "the youngest of the large Oktoberfest tents' known for being lovingly decorated' with good food and friendly service."

Arnold had already attended the festival earlier in the week, entering the venue with Heather while wearing traditional Bavarian Herren Lederhosen and a brown coat. Heather wore a magenta dirndl dress over a long-sleeved white top on that occasion.

The mention of British TV presenter Anna Richardson's allegations against Arnold was also noted. Richardson claimed that Schwarzenegger had groped her during an interview in 2000 and later sued him for libel.

Schwarzenegger apologized for his behavior, and the libel lawsuit was settled out of court.

Despite the negative impact the incident had on Anna's career, she has since reflected on it as a defining moment in her life during an appearance on Simply Be's Shaping Success YouTube series. She revealed that she was out of work for two years and faced financial difficulties as a result of the fallout from the incident.