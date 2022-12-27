Avatar The Way of Water box office collection: Sequel can add 100 cr in second week and surpass Avengers Endgame

Avatar The Way Of Water had a massive second Monday as the Hollywood film goes into the second week with a strong lead. The sequel earned around ₹12-13 crore nett on Monday as it bettered on its Friday collections. It is close to earning ₹70 crore heading into this week. The James Cameron film has been growing steadily ever since its release on December 16. (Also read: Avatar The Way of Water box office: Film enters ₹300 cr club, marks highest 2nd Saturday for a Hollywood movie in India)

The film, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, has also taken advantage of the Christmas weekend with a strong second weekend. Additionally, Avatar The Way Of Water has benefitted from the failure of the Hindi film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. With no other Hindi release this weekend, it can pick up even more on its third weekend. Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role, has a lower than expected first weekend after poor reviews from critics and fans.

According to the trade website Box Office India, Avatar The Way Of Water could even take in an additional ₹100 crore for its second week, breaking a Hollywood record in India. Marvel's Avengers Endgame had earned around ₹76 crore nett in its second week and the Avatar sequel looks to be on track to smash that record in a day or two. It can even surpass Avengers Endgame's lifetime total of ₹367 crore nett.

Internationally, the film is also set to break the billion dollar mark in worldwide collections on Tuesday. Director James took 13 years to follow up the events of the 2009 original. Avatar The Way Of Water's new cast members Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis are part of the Metkayina clan of Pandora. Other additions to the cast, actors Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement play the humans who are sent to Pandora to grab its riches. The sequel has released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film has been nominated for two awards at next year's Golden Globes. It is up for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director for James. The sci-fi feature has also been named one of the ten best films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON