Ben Affleck seen wearing wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce. Here's what we know

Hollywood star Ben Affleck was seen wearing a wedding ring in Los Angeles and internet started buzzing with questions. Only months after finalising divorce with popstar Jennifer Lopez, the timing has sparked speculations. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalised their divorce in February this year.

Ben, who is currently filming a thriller, sparked a renewed interest in his personal life. Ben recently stated that his divorce with the pop star has been a calm affair rather than scandalous as people would want it to be.

(Also read: Bennifer 2.0 officially over: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's divorce settlement reveals who's walking away with what)

Is ring real or just for a role?

On Friday, Ben returned in front of the cameras while shooting for his upcoming Netflix film Animals, which will also mark his return as actor, director and writer since 2023's Air. The actor was spotted on a break from filming with the wedding ring on. Page Six posted pictures of the star on X (formerly Twitter) which created quite a buzz.

According a report in People.com, the 52-year-old star plays a married mayoral candidate along with Kerry Washington who will be seen playing his onscreen wife.

"He’s both acting and producing. He’s always great to work with," a source told People, noting that Ben is playing "a married mayoral candidate" in the movie. The actor and filmmaker was photographed wearing a wedding band on the movie's set in recent photos. "Filming just kicked off, but it’s been great so far. Ben’s been in a great mood and super fun to work with,” the source added.

Although, it is unclear it seem like the wedding band belongs to Ben's onscreen character rather than him personally.

About Animals

Ben is also producing the film which started shooting in March this year through is and actor-friend Matt Damon's production house Artist Equity. While Damon was also supposed to be a part of the cast, however he has been busy filming Christopher Nolan's next The Odyssey. Animals stars Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Adriana Paz, Ray Fisher, Mark Kassen and Christopher Woodley in a key roles.