Benedict Cumberbatch slams Hollywood for not being eco-friendly: ‘It’s a grossly wasteful industry’

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has criticised Hollywood for its lack of environmental friendliness, describing it as "grossly wasteful". The Doctor Strange actor has emphasised the need for improvement in areas such as recycling, energy efficiency, and waste management. Benedict Cumberbatch shared that he is trying to push for more sustainable initiatives on set as a producer.

Benedict Cumberbatch slams Hollywood

Recently, Benedict joined Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast for a conversation where he recalled seeing wasteful practices, including the diet he had to follow to undergo a “body transformation” for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s a grossly wasteful industry. You think about set builds that aren’t recycled, the transport, the food, the housing, the light and energy. The wattage needed to create consistent daylight in a studio is massive. So when actors speak out about climate or excess or systemic issues, they get slammed because they’re seen as hypocritical,” Benedict said.

The actor also highlighted how studios cover the costs for actors to receive premium care while on set, including perks such as personal chefs who tailor meals to their specific calorie needs. He shared that his own “body transformation” added to the lack of eco-conscious efforts on set. The actor would eat five meals a day to play the superhero in MCU.

Benedict added, “Personally, I think it’s horrific eating beyond your appetite. It feels wrong. It makes you think about responsibility, resourcefulness, sustainability. I’d think, ‘What am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating’.”

During the chat, Benedict shared that he is trying to push for more sustainable initiatives on set as a producer. It includes trying to avoid single-use plastic on set.

Benedict’s next project

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming movie, The Roses, a reimagining of the 1981 novel "The War of the Roses" by Warren Adler. The book was previously adapted in a 1989 film with Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Danny DeVito and G. D. Spradlin as the star-cast. Benedict’s version also stars Olivia Colman. They will be seen in the role of a married couple who self-destruct during a bitter divorce.