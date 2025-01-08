Blake Lively is a ‘nightmare to work with’ clip resurfaces amid Justin Baldoni fiasco: Watch

A resurfaced 2017 clip of Armie Hammer has sparked fresh debate about Blake Lively’s on-set behaviour just as she faces escalating legal battles with her. It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. A 2017 clip of Armie Hammer discussing Blake Lively's behavior on Gossip Girl resurfaces amid Lively's legal battles with Justin Baldoni, who faces accusations of creating a hostile work environment.(Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)

The clip, from an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen featuring Hammer alongside comedian Chelsea Handler, shows Hammer hesitating when asked by a fan to name the “biggest diva” on the set of Gossip Girl.

Hammer who appeared in a four-episode arc of the hit CW series in 2009, after a long pause, answered, “Let me just say that was a tough show to film, and I didn’t end up actually filming all of the episodes I was supposed to because it was such a tough filming,” and added, “It was also like, ‘Get him out of here.’”

ALSO READ| Blake Lively's 'bullying pattern': Baldoni's lawyer vows to expose ‘receipts’ and evidence

Host Andy Cohen pressed for more details, asking who Hammer’s love interest was on the show. Hammer reluctantly replied, “Blake.” Handler quipped, “Sounds like she was the problem,” a sentiment Cohen echoed, saying, “It sure does, Chelsea. That’s exactly what I was thinking.” Hammer’s awkward smile and raised eyebrows as he replied, “No, no, that’s not what I’m saying,” left viewers questioning.

Lively and Baldoni trade accusations over on-set conduct

The resurfaced clip quickly went viral as Lively deals with serious accusations from Baldoni amidst their legal battle over It Ends With Us. Lively recently filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging Baldoni created a hostile work environment through unwanted improvised kissing scenes and other acts of sexual harassment.

The situation escalated when The New York Times published an article accusing Baldoni of hiring a crisis PR team to undermine Lively’s credibility. Baldoni responded with a $250 million libel lawsuit against the publication, denying the claims and labelling them an “unverified and self-serving narrative.”

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, has doubled down on allegations of Lively’s misconduct, stating, “We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie.” He further claimed that Lively’s team orchestrated a “smear campaign” against Baldoni by providing edited documents to The New York Times.

ALSO READ| Justin Baldoni to countersue Blake Lively amid intense It Ends With Us legal battle: Report

Lively’s lawyers have condemned Baldoni’s counterattacks, claiming her claims are “backed by concrete facts” and accusing Wayfarer Studios of retaliatory tactics. “This is not a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” her legal team stated. “We will prove in litigation that Ms. Lively’s actions were solely to protect herself and others on set.”