Blake Lively to skip Met Gala 2023, she confirms after arrival of baby no. 4

Met Gala favourite Blake Lively will give this year's annual fashion fest a miss. She is known for her style quotient on the red carpet and made a splash in her Atelier Versace gown as she graced the event with husband Ryan Reynolds. However, she won't be seen at the event this year. Blake confirmed it recently to the media while attending a recent event in New York City. Also read: Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023 in 'special' look Blake Lively at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in a rose gold metallic gown by Versace. (AFP)

Blake welcomed their fourth child in February with Ryan. She revealed her fourth pregnancy in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. However, the Gossip Girl actor did not announce the arrival of her child officially. But, only posted a photo of herself with Ryan and his mother, Tammy. It had her without the baby bump and read, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023… been busy.” The couple has three daughters--James, Inez and Betty.

According to E News, Blake Lively confirmed that she won't be attending the upcoming Met Gala on May 1. But she added that she will be keeping an eye on the red carpet looks. She told reporters at the launch event of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in NYC, “I will be watching.” She also jokingly said that she'll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look “on my couch on Monday.”

Last year, Blake turned heads at Met Gala with her look. She slipped into a metallic rose gold gown which came with intricate details and an oversized bow. She showcased a stunning transformation on the red carpet when the bow was untied and a green-coloured outfit was revealed. The theme for last year's Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.

The Met Gala is organised on the first Monday of May every year for the who's who of fashion and entertainment industries and each year, it's going to be a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance. It's hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, curated by former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. This year's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, it centres on the late designer, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere.

