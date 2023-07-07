'Bob Marley: One Love' biopic, coming to theatres in 2024, watch the official trailer and check release date

Get ready to jam with the icon! Bob Marley x One Love(NPR)

The highly anticipated trailer for the cinematic biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" has been unveiled, providing a glimpse into the inspiring life and music of the legendary Bob Marley. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, known for his work on "King Richard," this film promises to captivate audiences with its portrayal of Marley's extraordinary journey.

The biopic showcases the life and struggles faced by legendary Jamaican musician and also includes the December 1976 attack on the life of Rita Marley (Bob Marley's wife), the Wailer at Bob's residence, his studio, and his very own life.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers are transported into the world of Bob Marley, witnessing the challenges he faced and the triumphs he achieved. From his humble beginnings in Jamaica to becoming a global musical sensation, Marley's message of love and unity resonates throughout the captivating visuals and soul-stirring music.

Fans are thrilled and are coming out to say on their respective social media platforms that Bob Marley is finally receiving the biopic he always deserved. In comparison to artists such as Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley, James Brown, and many others, Bob Marley would have also made his name on the Wall of Fame by January 12, 2024, which is the release date for the Bob Marley biopic, ‘One Love'.

The trailer showcases Kingsley Ben-Adir's powerful transformation into the reggae icon, immersing himself in the role of Bob Marley with remarkable authenticity. Alongside Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch takes on the role of Rita Marley, bringing her talent and beautiful voice to the portrayal of this influential figure in Bob's life.

Kingsley Ben-Adir has previously played the Skrull baddie in the current Disney series as the Reggae legend in "Marvel's Secret Invasion."

The very first documentary about Bob Marley released in 2012, ‘Marley' and covered the life of the living legend giving insights into his personal life, and also gives viewers access to some of Marley's rare performances and interviews.

For those viewers who need a sense of understanding the plot and background of ‘One Love, it is a great start to watch the 2012 documentary to get an understanding of the type of person Bob Marley was and what he truly envisioned. For many people, Bob is seen as the ganja-smoking guy, and this could be understood better by having an insight into the documentary and further contradicting the role and production of ‘One Love, whether truly made jsutice to.

"The cast and crew include a lot of Jamaicans, and we never fail to deliver a unique cinematic experience that captures the essence of the legend's spirit," said Ziggy, son of Bob Marley, who is the co-producer of the film, according to a press release.