Body language expert decodes Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's ‘awkward’ press tour amid feud rumours

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick recently made a joint red carpet appearance as part of their press tour for Another Simple Favor. While posing for photos at the London special screening of their film, the co-stars showed “awkwardness” and “self-consciousness,” according to a body language expert, Judi James, who decoded their behaviour in an interview with the Daily Mail. Blake Lively, left, and Anna Kendrick pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Another Simple Favour' on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)

Body language expert decodes Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's ‘rigid’ behaviour during Another Simple Favor press tour

“Blake seems to be investing more when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of looking happy and amiable,” James told the outlet, referring to the Gossip Girl star's alleged feud with Kendrick.

Discussing the apparent tension between Lively and the Pitch Perfect star, James said, “It could be the pressure to visually deny rumors of some kind of a rift that is causing their un-relaxed-looking poses, but they're not seeming to project any sense of an easy-going relationship here.”

The expert explained that while posing alone, the It Ends With Us star “goes into preen mode, luxuriating and purring in front of the cameras with some preening hair flicks and some puckered, confident, self-satisfied smiles.”

However, Lively's “eye expression glows and she works the dramatic leather coat as she soaks up the camera attention,” according to James. She noted that often during joint appearances, co-stars “have some fun,” especially if they have been working together “for months.”

But that did not seem to be the case with Lively and Kendrick. “Blake and Anna do have a height differential to deal with but there are few signs of relaxed and authentic fun or rapport here,” James went on, adding that “their torsos adopt rigid-looking angles with no inward leaning or playful touches or movement.”

Additionally, the co-stars seemingly lacked “synchronization,” James said, adding, “Standing almost face-to face the arms round each other's backs looked self-consciously placed rather than part of a partial hugging ritual.”

The expert further shared her observation that though Lively and Kendrick appeared to chat, they were “apparently talking at once, as both their mouths are open.”