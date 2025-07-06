Brad Pitt reveals why his Ford v Ferrari movie with Tom Cruise got shelved

Brad Pitt is currently basking in the success of his new racing film F1: The Movie, but he is also reflecting on a motorsport project which never made it to the finish line: a Ford vs Ferrari film that would have reunited him with Tom Cruise on the big screen. Pitt, in a new interview with The National, shared that he and Cruise were originally set to star in an earlier version of Ford v Ferrari helmed by the Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. Brad Pitt (L) speaks with US actor Tom Cruise (R) upon arrival for the European Premier of F1 The Movie(AFP)

The project fell apart not just over budget concerns, but because Cruise was not happy with the amount of time his character would spend behind the wheel.

Why Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's Ford vs Ferrari film failed to launch

The report quoted Pitt saying he and Tom were in a Ford v Ferrari with Joe Kosinski. “What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and he wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realised that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn’t come through,” The Ocean's Eleven actor said.

“So I’m not sure how that’s going to work [in a potential F1 The Movie sequel], but we’ll give it a go. I’d love to," he added.

Kosinski’s version was ultimately shelved, and the 2019 hit was made with Matt Damon and Christian Bale under James Mangold. Still, the idea of a Pitt-Cruise racing team up is not dead just yet.

F1 sequel could bring Pitt and Cruise back together

A Variety report stated that based on the global success of F1, which opened to a strong $144 million worldwide, talks of a sequel have begun at Apple. Pitt said he is open to returning if there’s enough racing involved.

Pitt, speaking about starring in the sequel, said he would like to drive again and that he’s unsure where Sonny (his character) would fit in.

According to GQ UK, director Kosinski has even pitched a crossover idea featuring Cruise’s Days of Thunder character Cole Trickle. He added that Pitt and Cruise were rivals at some point and recalled hearing stories of a go-kart battle between the two Hollywood stars on Interview with a Vampire.

In spite of what might have been, the Oscar winner is enjoying F1’s current success. He said that he was delightfully surprised that they gained more than they set out to achieve.

F1 is now playing in theaters nationwide, distributed by Apple and Warner Bros.

