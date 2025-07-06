Jurassic World Rebirth dominates global box office with $312.5 million opening weekend collection

The dinosaur blockbuster franchise is proving that its bite is just as strong as its roar. Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth is surging at the global box office, posting a massive $312.5 million opening weekend, far outpacing its early projections of $260 million. According to a Deadline report, Rebirth has become the second-largest worldwide opener of 2025 behind only A Minecraft Movie, and a strong contender for the year’s biggest hit. Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali feature in Rebirth. This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Jonathan Bailey in a scene from "Jurassic World: Rebirth." (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP)

Jurassic World Rebirth: China leads with $33.7 million haul

The Deadline report added that international markets contributed $171.3 million, placing the film behind only Ne Zha 2 in terms of overseas debuts for the year. It is also now the second-biggest global opening in the Jurassic franchise, behind 2015’s Jurassic World ($525 million).

Also read: Netflix’s top new releases this week: 7 global shows and movies you can't miss

Jurassic World Rebirth box office collection: Territory-wise highlights

China is leading the charge with a $33.7 million cume (cumulative audience), the movie claimed 50 per cent market share and scored the biggest MPA opening day of the year. Meanwhile, South Korea saw $2.4 million in collection on Saturday bringing the running total to $5.1 million. Meanwhile, in India, Rebirth opened with $1.3 million making it the second-best MPA launch this year after Mission: Impossible Final Reckoning.

The United Kingdom and Ireland recorded a solid $7.5 million total with a 50 per cent market share, double that of the F1 The Movie. Jurassic World Rebirth opened with $1.8 million in France and became the second-largest debut of the year behind Lilo & Stitch. Rebirth in Mexico, as per Deadline report, earned $2.2 million on Friday alone with a total of $6.5 million so far.

Australia, Spain, Italy, and Germany also posted strong figures, with Rebirth securing the No 1 spot in nearly every territory. Additionally, markets like Thailand (76 per cent share), Poland (42 per cent), and the UAE (40 per cent) also reported exceptional performances.

A Deadline report stated that in Taiwan, the film already surpassed the total lifetime box office of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Gareth Edwards' direction and franchise buzz pay off

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the Jurassic Park reboot has reinvigorated the dinosaur saga with fresh storytelling and high-octane visuals. Rebirth has dominated screen share despite a crowded global market and reportedly is now tracking well ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in several regions.

Moreover, the positive word-of-mouth and limited competition ahead will likely help the film maintain strong momentum into next weekend.

FAQs

Q: Is Jurassic World Dominion a hit or flop?

Jurassic World Dominion was a financial hit, grossing over $1 billion worldwide, but received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

Q: When did Jurassic Park reach $1 billion?

Jurassic Park reached the $1 billion milestone after its 2013 3D re-release, becoming one of the few older films to join the billion-dollar club.

Q: How is Jurassic World Rebirth doing at the box office?

Jurassic World Rebirth has opened with a massive $312.5 million global debut, making it the second-biggest opening of 2025 and reaffirming the franchise’s strong box office appeal worldwide.