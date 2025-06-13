A Minecraft Movie set to release for streaming on Max next week

A Minecraft Movie shattered box-office records when it was released earlier this year. The Warner Bros. film is one of the biggest hits of this year. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks, Minecraft is based on the iconic video game of the same name. Now, the streaming date of the film has officially been announced. A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie: When will it be released for streaming?

The movie will start streaming on Max from June 20. The official handle of Max dropped a post of X announcing the same with a snippet of its viral ‘Chicken Jockey’ moment. “Craft at your own pace. #MinecraftMovie begins streaming June 20 exclusively on Max,” the post read.

A Minecraft Movie follows a group of misfits who get sucked into the Overworld, a bizarre, cubic universe. To escape the Overworld, the group enlists the help of an expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). As the group tries to complete their quest and make their escape, they will reconnect with the very qualities they need to thrive in the real world.

A Minecraft Movie: Box office records

The film grossed over $951 million globally, emerging as one of the biggest hits of 2025. Directed by Jared Hess, the video game-based film is just behind Chinese flick Ne Zha 2 in terms of global earnings, as per Box Office Mojo. Minecraft is the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Minecraft’s viral ‘Chicken Jockey’ moment

For fans, the streaming date of Minecraft is another chance to visit this viral moment from the film. The reference is made by Jack Black as he and Jason Momoa are confronted by another character riding a blocky Minecraft chicken in a boxing ring.

Big Hollywood releases of 2025

Apart from Minecraft, Lilo and Stitch has emerged as a big draw for moviegoers. A live-action adaptation of the animated movie of the same name, the movie has earned $807 million globally. Tom Cruise’s final outing as the spy Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, is among the top earners this year, with a box office collection of $455 million.

FAQs

1. Is A Minecraft Movie on OTT?

Yes, the movie will stream on Max from June 20.

2. Is there A Minecraft Movie 2?

There are plans for a sequel to A Minecraft Movie.

3. How much did Minecraft earn at the box office?

The film grossed over $951 million globally.