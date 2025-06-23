From Mission: Impossible to Ne Zha 2, biggest box office hits of 2025 so far

Many different kinds of movies were released in the first half of 2025 and did really well at the box office. From the animated action-adventure Ne Zha 2 to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, many films entertained audiences and met expectations. Ne Zha 2 is a Chinese animated film that has broken several box office records.

Last year, big hits like Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Despicable Me 4 and Kung Fu Panda 4 did great in cinemas. The first six months of 2025 have been just as exciting, with fans happy to see some of their favorite stars and stories back on screen.

2025: Biggest Box Office Hits So Far

These are the top 10 movies of 2025 so far, according to worldwide earnings shared by Dexerto.

Ne Zha 2 – $1.898 billion

A Minecraft Movie – $954 million

Lilo & Stitch – $910 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $541 million

Captain America: Brave New World – $415 million

Thunderbolts* – $381 million

Sinners – $364 million

How to Train Your Dragon – $358 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $280 million

Snow White – $205 million

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which released on June 13, is currently still running in theatres. It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell and Julian Dennison.

Other major titles still showing in select theatres include Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Tom Cruise’s final outing as Ethan Hunt), Lilo & Stitch and Thunderbolts.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films of 2024

Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion

Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.34 billion

Moana 2 – $1 billion

Despicable Me 4 – $969 million

Wicked – $728 million

Dune: Part Two – $714 million

Mufasa: The Lion King – $699 million

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $571 million

Kung Fu Panda 4 – $548 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $483 million

FAQs

1. Which big Hollywood films are slated for release in 2025?

Among them are F1, M3GAN 2.0, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Heads of State, Superman, Smurfs, Eddington, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Splitsville, The Roses, The Toxic Avenger, The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Smashing Machine, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and Avatar: Fire and Ash, among others.

2. How many films have crossed $1 billion so far in 2025?

As per reports, only Ne Zha 2 ($1.898 billion) has crossed the $1 billion mark so far.

3. When was Ne Zha 2 released?

It was released at the end of January.