From Mission: Impossible to Ne Zha 2, biggest box office hits of 2025 so far
From Ne Zha 2 and A Minecraft Movie to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, here’s a complete list of the highest-grossing films of 2025 so far.
Many different kinds of movies were released in the first half of 2025 and did really well at the box office. From the animated action-adventure Ne Zha 2 to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, many films entertained audiences and met expectations.
Last year, big hits like Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Despicable Me 4 and Kung Fu Panda 4 did great in cinemas. The first six months of 2025 have been just as exciting, with fans happy to see some of their favorite stars and stories back on screen.
2025: Biggest Box Office Hits So Far
These are the top 10 movies of 2025 so far, according to worldwide earnings shared by Dexerto.
Ne Zha 2 – $1.898 billion
A Minecraft Movie – $954 million
Lilo & Stitch – $910 million
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $541 million
Captain America: Brave New World – $415 million
Thunderbolts* – $381 million
Sinners – $364 million
How to Train Your Dragon – $358 million
Final Destination: Bloodlines – $280 million
Snow White – $205 million
The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which released on June 13, is currently still running in theatres. It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell and Julian Dennison.
Other major titles still showing in select theatres include Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Tom Cruise’s final outing as Ethan Hunt), Lilo & Stitch and Thunderbolts.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films of 2024
Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion
Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.34 billion
Moana 2 – $1 billion
Despicable Me 4 – $969 million
Wicked – $728 million
Dune: Part Two – $714 million
Mufasa: The Lion King – $699 million
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $571 million
Kung Fu Panda 4 – $548 million
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $483 million
FAQs
1. Which big Hollywood films are slated for release in 2025?
Among them are F1, M3GAN 2.0, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Heads of State, Superman, Smurfs, Eddington, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Splitsville, The Roses, The Toxic Avenger, The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Smashing Machine, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and Avatar: Fire and Ash, among others.
2. How many films have crossed $1 billion so far in 2025?
As per reports, only Ne Zha 2 ($1.898 billion) has crossed the $1 billion mark so far.
3. When was Ne Zha 2 released?
It was released at the end of January.