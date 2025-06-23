This actor's hyper blue eyes were so ‘distracting’, producers made her wear contact lenses

Actors are often known and singled out for their unique features. Think of Benedict Cumberbatch, Cillian Murphy, Tilda Swinton—all of them have a special feature in their appearance that distinguishes them from the rest of the lot. But what if we tell you that an actor's unique feature was so distracting that producers wanted her to lower its effect? Such a thing happened with actor Meg Foster. The actor's blue eyes were labelled as a 'distraction' by producers.

Meg Foster's hyper-blue eyes

Actor Meg Foster has been working in Hollywood since the 1970s. During her initial years in the industry, she was known for her striking blue eyes- which were incredibly bright and appealing. In an interview with The Boston Globe in 1979, Meg revealed how her unique eye colour turned into an impediment in her career as an actor. Meg shared that her eyes were seen as a ‘distraction’, to the extent that some producers wanted her to wear contact lenses to lessen the effect. Reacting to this, Meg had said, “I'm not aware that my eyes are so distinctive. I don't look at my eyes, I see through them.”

In the same interview, Meg also recalled a hilarious encounter with a woman at a grocery store, where the stranger told her that she could spot her blue eyes from ‘two aisles’ away.

Fan reactions

This interesting fact about Meg's hyper-blue eyes was shared by a user on Reddit. Several users reacted to this fact with surprise. A user commented, “I've always just LOVED the way she looks. So witchy and mysterious, but it an absolutely amazing way. Like she has secrets and can tell you your future, but won't lol. It's more than just the eyes, it's the whole face, but the eyes just REALLY amplify that.” A second user said, “Her eyes were intensely mesmerising.” A comment read, “Wow I didn’t know it was possible to have eye this blue, giving Frank Sinatra a run for his money.”

Meg has acted in several films and TV shows, most notably in The Scarlet Letter, Jezebel's Kiss, and Blind Fury, among others.