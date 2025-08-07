Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt dies at 84: All on their relationship

Jane Etta Pitt, the mother of actor Brad Pitt, has died at the age of 84. Sources close to the Pitt family told TMZ that Jane passed away “in the last day or two,” while one of her granddaughters, Sydney Pitt, paid a tribute to her on Instagram. Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at the age of 84.(Instagram/pidney)

Sydney, who is Brad Pitt's niece and the daughter of his brother Doug Pitt, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on August 6. “My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” she wrote.

Brad Pitt's relationship with his mother

Jane, a retired school counselor, raised Brad Pitt and his two younger siblings, Doug and Julie, in Missouri's Springfield, along with her husband William, who earlier was the owner of a trucking company, according to People magazine.

While Jane and her husband mostly remained away from the limelight, they were occasionally seen alongside the actor at a few events, which included the 2012 Oscars as well as the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which featured Brad Pitt's former wife Angelina Jolie.

Besides this, Jane was even present during the 1997 premiere of The Devil’s Own, where they were joined by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Also Read: Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel; See pics

"I have got to say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning... To Jane Pitt. Love you, mom," the actor stated on the show and later was seen waving and blowing a kiss while looking straight into the camera.

According to The Sun, though Brad Pitt remained close to his mother, she was distanced from her six children that the actor shares with his former partner in the past few years due to their infamous "messy" divorce battle.

In 2020, Jane and other members of the Pitt family visited Brad's home to mark her 80th birthday. However, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children were nowhere to be seen in social media images. "It's a shame Jane and Bill were only two hours away from their other grandchildren and still didn’t see them on such a special occasion," an insider told The Sun at that time.

As per Parade magazine, the actor was believed to be especially tight with Jane and had on several occasions credited her as the "emotional cornerstone of their family."

Apart from her husband and three children, Jane Etta Pitt is survived by her 14 grandchildren.

In 2009, Brad Pitt and his siblings paid a tribute to Jane by donating $1 million to a children’s hospital in Missouri. At that time, a new wing had opened and was named the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center. In the southwest Missouri region, this was the first time pediatric oncologists and hematologists were hired as staff.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Buys Los Angeles Home From Killers Guitarist for $12 Million

Jane spoke about this in a 2018 video for WorldServe International, stating that she is "very proud" her children. "They see a need and try to step in and fill it... It’s an amazing thing," she added.

FAQs:

When Brad Pitt's parents got married?

Jane and William met each other at the Oklahoma Baptist University and tied the knot in 1962.

What is Jane Etta Pitt's cause of death?

As of now, the cause of death has not been revealed.

How many children did Jane Etta Pitt have?

She is survived by three children, including Brad Pitt.