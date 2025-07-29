Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel; See pics

The first photos of Hollywood star Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, are now out— and yes, the signature long hair is back. Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth

While earlier images from the set had shown Brad sporting a buzz cut, those now appear to have been from rehearsals. Fresh paparazzi shots, from the actual shoot, taken on Tuesday night outside Los Angeles' Beverly Cinema by Just Jared, confirm that Brad is back in full costume — complete with a blonde wig and vintage '70s threads — for the upcoming film which will stream on Netflix.

According to report in Just Jared, earlier that day, Brad was also spotted in casual wear prepping for scenes alongside Girl Meets World alum Corey Fogelmanis and Anora actor Karren Karagulian. A closer look at the set reveals some key period details: notably, a poster of Richard Pryor’s 1977 comedy Which Way Is Up? displayed at the cinema’s entrance — a clue that the sequel unfolds nearly a decade after the events of the original film.

The new project has attracted particular attention because it brings together some of Hollywood's biggest names, both on and off camera. Though Quentin originally wrote the script and had once planned to direct it as his tenth (and possibly final) film, he ultimately set the story aside. That’s when Brad — who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of the cool-headed stuntman in the original — stepped in to resurrect the project, reportedly helping shepherd it to Netflix. The streaming platform is said to have purchased the unused Quentin screenplay for $20 million.

David Fincher, who has worked with Brad before in Seven and Fight Club, will be helming the film, taking over from Quentin. In comments made during a promotional event for his recently released film F1, Brad clarified that the movie is “an episode in the character's life and not a sequel.”

“This is something Quentin Tarantino wrote. He didn’t want to direct it at this time, so our friend David Fincher stepped in,” he had said.

Set in the late 1970s, the film nods to several cinematic influences of the era. The setting year — 1977 — is significant not just because of the Pryor poster, but also because it marks the release of Rolling Thunder, one of Quentin’s personal favorites.

Alongside Pitt, the ensemble cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, JB Tadena, and Corey Fogelmanis, whose casting was recently confirmed by Deadline.