Brad Pitt Buys Los Angeles Home From Killers Guitarist for $12 Million

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has paid $12 million for a renovated Spanish-style house in Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the deal.

The sellers are Dave Keuning, best known as the lead guitarist for the rock band the Killers, and his wife, interior designer Emilie Keuning. The couple listed the property in June for $13.999 million, according to Zillow. The Keunings bought the house for around $9.6 million in 2021 from Joel Simkhai, founder of the social-networking app Grindr, property records show.

Pitt and the Keunings couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The house is located in a prestigious Hollywood Hills community called Outpost Estates, which has drawn celebrities including Orlando Bloom and Ben Affleck.

Originally built around 1989, the stucco house spans around 8,385 square feet with six bedrooms, according to the listing. It has views from downtown to the Pacific Ocean. There is a double-height foyer with wood-beam ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Arched corridors leading to the main entertaining spaces. In the living room, black steel French doors open to the outside, and there is a tin-panel ceiling with a sunflower motif. Off the living room is an office space with built-ins and a floral ceiling light.

Outside, there is a pool, tiered vegetable gardens and a barbecue area. A hand-laid brick motor court sits behind a gated entry.

Pitt is currently starring in “F1 The Movie.” The Oscar-winning actor is also known for movies like “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Moneyball” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” He is an architecture enthusiast, with a home in Carmel Highlands that he bought for $40 million in 2022. In 2023, Pitt sold his longtime compound in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood for $33 million, records show. That year, he paid $5.5 million for a Midcentury house in Los Feliz.

Pitt also co-owns Château Miraval, a winery in France, that has been at the center of a yearslong legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

David Parnes, Sam Collins and James Harris of Carolwood Estates had the listing for the Keuning house. Carolwood’s Marci Kays and Jonathan Mogharrabi represented Pitt.

The gated property has a hand-laid brick motorcourt. The living room has a tin-panel ceiling with a sunflower motif.The kitchen has a vaulted wood-beamed ceiling. There are six bedrooms.The primary bathroom has a soaking tub.

Market snapshot

The number of luxury single-family home sales in L.A. rose 7.6% in the second quarter from the prior-year period, according to real-estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel. The median luxury single-family home sale price during the period was $13.75 million, up 6.5% from the second quarter of 2024.

Write to E.B. Solomont at eb.solomont@wsj.com

