Bradley Cooper finally sets the record straight on going under the knife: ‘Everybody keeps saying that’

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper has come forward to set the record straight on whether or not he has gone under the knife. The actor admitted that he is aware of the online speculation, adding that he has received a lot of compliments on his appearance in recent times. In his personal life, Bradley Cooper is dating Gigi Hadid.

Bradley Cooper shuts down plastic surgery rumours The 51-year-old actor set the record straight on rumours about whether or not he's had plastic surgery done when he joined the SmartLess podcast for an episode. Bradley joined co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett for the episode.

At one point during the conversation, Will looked back at a time when he was asked to name one thing about Bradley that people don't know about him.

"I said, 'Well, there's a lot'. And then I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.' Right?" said Will.

To this, Jason added, “That he hasn't”, and Will continued, “Yeah. Of course, he hasn't."

Here, Bradley spoke up to shut down the speculation, saying, “No, I get people (coming) up to me the last couple weeks. They're like, 'Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it's crazy…”

Will revealed that the whole conversation made him think and made him mad because people say that all the time and it's a hilarious thing, mentioning “everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bulls**t stuff."

Bradley’s appearance was under heavy scrutiny after his outing at the 2025 New York Film Festival in October, where his directorial Is This Thing On? had its world premiere. Several photographs of the actor posing on the red carpet with his co-stars in the film, including Will Arnett and Laura Dern, sparked chatter on social media which suggested he’d undergone a facelift and other cosmetic procedures.

More about Bradley Cooper This is the first time that Bradley has publicly addressed plastic surgery rumours. He previously made comments about a transformation after receiving backlash for wearing a prosthetic nose to portray legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the 2023 film Maestro. "The truth is, I've done this whole project out of love. And it's so clear to me where I come from—my nose is very similar to Lenny's, actually. The prosthetic is actually like a silk sheet,” Bradley told CBS Mornings in November 2023.

Lately, Bradley has been busy promoting his latest drama Is This Thing On? starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern. The film is about a couple, Alex and Tess, who are on the verge of divorce. Amid his seemingly mid-life crisis, Alex takes up stand-up comedy.