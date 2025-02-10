Bradley Cooper wins one Chiefs vs Eagles battle with emotional intro at Super Bowl, Jon Hamm's screech has fans worried

The Super Bowl may still be underway, but Bradley Cooper won the first battle for the Philadelphia Eagles even before the kickoff took place. And he did that with his impressive skills on the mic, taking on Jon Hamm in a rather one-sided contest. Bradley Cooper and Jon Hamm at the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a historic Super Bowl "three-peat" against the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off on Sunday in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and pop superstar Taylor Swift, who led a crowd of A-listers in New Orleans.

Other A-list celebrities included Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and comedian Adam Sandler, while actors Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper introduced the teams.

Bradely Cooper draws first blood for the Eagles

Bradley Cooper, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, introduced his team before the game, taking to the mic with an emotional and passionate introduction. The Oscar nominee further won hearts by holding Declan, a juvenile rheumatoid arthritis survivor in his arms. "The little boy in Bradley’s arms. His name is Declan. Went viral on @mdmotivator. Battling juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. He’s been hospitalized 17 times. He’s EIGHT. Stronger than anyone on that field tonight," wrote one fan.

On the other hand, Jon Hamm's attempt to match his energy may have gone a little overboard. The Mad Men star's voice trailed and broke as he tried to raise his pitch while introducing the Kansas City Chiefs, his lifelong team. Reacting to this, one fan wrote, "Well , Eagles won that round. John Hamm needs to check his blood pressure." Another chirped, "Woah, slow down, Mr. Hammaconda. You went a little Hulk Hogan on us, brother." A few defended Hamm's emotionally over-the-top rendition. "We will not allow any Jon Hamm slander. Don Draper gave it his ALL, veins poppin' and everything," read one comment.

About Super Bowl LIX

New Orleans is hosting the game for a record-tying 11th time as fans shelled out to attend, with the average price of tickets sold hovering around $6,500 on resale platform StubHub. Three-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes looked confident as he strolled into the facility in an Eagles-green suit, tie, and sunglasses. His Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts entered in an all-purple ensemble as the theme song to the iconic Philadelphia underdog movie "Rocky" blared over the stadium speakers.

(With Reuters inputs