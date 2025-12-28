Brigitte Bardot dies at 91: What is the French cinema icon's net worth?

Brigitte Bardot, the screen siren whose portrayals of free-spirited ingenues made her the pride of France before she turned her back on movie sardom in 1973 to become an animal rights activist, has died at 91, according to French media and The Associated Press. Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actress and animal rights activist, has passed away at 91. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

She died at her residence in Saint Tropez, her foundation said in a statement. “The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” read the statement, as reported by NBC News.

Brigitte Bardot's net worth

Bardot rose to international fame with performances in And God Created Woman, The Truth, and Viva Maria!, the latter earning her a BAFTA nomination. She later stepped away from acting to become a leading animal rights advocate, declaring in 1973, “I gave my youth and beauty to men; I give my wisdom and experience to animals,” as reported by The Mirror US.

Throughout her lifetime, Bardot amassed a substantial fortune, estimated between $65 million and $100 million, through her celebrated film roles, modeling contracts, and valuable property investments, according to Express US. During the 1960s, Bardot ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses, earning $350,000 for Viva Maria!, about $3.66 million in today's dollars. Her 1966 memoir, Initiales B.B., reportedly generated an additional $4 million.

Her primary residence, La Madrague, in Saint Tropez, purchased in 1958, has been valued at no less than $23 million. She also owned Le Castelet, a medieval hillside property near Cannes that was listed for sale in 2020 at around $6.5 million, as per The Mirror US.

Often labeled a “Neo-Nazi,” Bardot faced multiple legal challenges over statements deemed to incite racial hatred. She was found guilty in cases related to her commentary on immigration, Islam, and the ritual slaughter of animals by Muslims in France.

As a result, she was hit with six penalties, the largest coming in 2020 when she was ordered to pay €20,000 ($23,500) for describing residents of Reunion Island as “degenerate savages” with “savage genes," as reported by The Mirror US. In total, Bardot paid between €50,000 and €55,000 ($59,000 to $65,000) in fines for racist offences.