Brooke Shields recalls Chris Henchy's response when they parted ways: 'You broke up with me, so don't call me every day'

Brooke Shields discussed her previous separation from her husband Chris Henchy, and how they were able to reconcile. Shields admitted to calling Henchy every day after their breakup, but he asked her to stop contacting him. Shields eventually realized she couldn't let go of him and sought therapy. After each therapy session, he would ask Brooke, "Are we good to go?" They eventually reunited and are now happily married. (Also read: Sarah Shahi spills the beans on the Sex/Life moment that left her and Adam Demos in fits of laughter) Brooke Shields with husband Chris Henchy.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE regarding her two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke reflected on her past breakup with her second husband Chris. Shields revealed that the breakup was due to her fear of not having spent enough time ‘sowing her oats’ before committing to a serious relationship. She said, “Rebounding, or whatever they call it, because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats. I literally got, like, rejected.… People were like, 'No, we're not going to do that.' I was like, 'Oh, okay" when she had her breakup.

After their breakup, she realized that she was still talking to him every day anyway. This realization led them to reconcile and start dating again. She shared, “I was calling him all the time.” He said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day." She resisted, "But I want to talk to you." Then, he told her, “It doesn't work like that.”

Shields credited laughter as a key factor in the success of her relationship with Henchy, stating that he is skilled at bringing balance to her life. She humorously added, “After every therapy session, Chris asked, “Are you fixed? You're good? We're good?”

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy welcomed their first daughter, Rowan, two years after their marriage in 2001. In 2006, the couple was blessed with their second daughter, Grier. Shields' two-part documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, is scheduled to debut on April 3 on Hulu.

Brooke recently disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive over thirty years ago, and opted to keep silent about the incident. Following a dinner with a Hollywood executive, where Brooke believed that she might be offered a job or a movie role, she was sexually assaulted by him. Sharing her experience, she told, “I thought I was getting a movie, a job, he invited her to make a call for a cab from his hotel room. There, he assaulted her. I didn't fight. I just froze.”