Bruce Willis family: All on his wife and kids amid worsening health battle

Bruce Willis, 70, is battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a diagnosis that forced his early retirement from acting. His condition has deteriorated further, as he is said to “have become largely non-verbal,” per The Express. The Hollywood icon is also dealing with motor difficulties. While his family has not confirmed the news, the report hints that he can no longer speak or walk. Bruce Willis shares two daughters with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis’ family: All about his wife and kids

Willis shares a close bond with his large blended family. Per Hello Magazine, the Hollywood legend has five daughters, three with his first and now ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, 36, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, and two with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis: Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. Despite the challenges brought on by his health, his family continues to rally around him.

Bruce Willis, one of Hollywood’s most iconic action stars, ruled the '90s and 2000s with blockbuster hits like Armageddon and Die Hard. Aware of his declining health, he quietly wrapped up his career with smaller films, ending with Assassin in 2023.

Bruce Willis' health

As per Express, in 2022, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. The condition impacted his ability to communicate. As time passed by, the disease progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare neurological disorder that affects language, behavior, and motor functions. In April this year, the actor's family shared a rare update about his health, mentioning he is “stable.”

What is Frontotemporal dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia disrupts behavior, language, and personality, often in individuals aged 45 to 64, as per the National Institute of Aging. Early signs can include unusual social behavior, trouble finding words, or poor judgment. As the condition progresses, it may take away one’s ability to communicate or move freely.

FAQs:

What illness is Bruce Willis battling?

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

When was Bruce Willis diagnosed with FTD?

Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which later progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

How is Bruce Willis doing now?

According to reports, Bruce’s condition has worsened. He is reportedly “largely non-verbal” and facing motor difficulties.