Demi Moore celebrates Bruce Willis' 70th birthday with family, sharing a rare peek into his life post dementia diagnosis

Demi Moore recently celebrated her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, on his 70th birthday on March 19, marking the special day with love, family, and heartfelt memories. The Substance actor posted a touching carousel of photos on her Instagram, giving fans an intimate look at Willis, who is surrounded by those who love him most. Among the candid shots were pictures of Moore and Willis posing together, and their daughters lovingly embracing their father in warm, affectionate moments. These images provided a rare glimpse into Willis' life, as he has remained largely out of the public eye since his retirement from acting in 2022, following an aphasia diagnosis. Demi Moore celebrates Bruce Willis' 70th birthday with family

Despite his health struggles, Willis’ family continues to show unwavering support, with Moore maintaining a close relationship with her ex-husband. The pair were married for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000, and share three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Their bond has remained strong since their divorce, and Moore revealed during an awards press tour for The Substance that she sees Willis weekly. In her Instagram caption, Moore expressed her love for Willis, writing, “We love you.”

The birthday tribute was followed by a sweet post from their daughter, Rumer, who shared a viral video of a younger Willis and Moore joyfully dancing together. Rumer’s heartfelt message read, “To the King… I love you, Daddio.” Scout, the couple’s middle daughter, also took to social media to honour her father. Along with a series of photographs, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

The youngest daughter, Tallulah, reflected on the many iconic roles her father has played over the years, sharing, “He’s a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter – and it’s been a privilege to witness all these different characters engraved into history because of his innate spirit and soul.”

Willis’ family first shared his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, revealing that the disorder, which is caused by brain damage, was impacting his ability to communicate. At the time, they explained that it was with “much consideration” that Willis would step away from his beloved acting career. The following year, the family provided an update, confirming that Willis’ condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. In their statement, they expressed both the pain of the diagnosis and the relief of finally receiving clarity, acknowledging the difficult road ahead for the beloved actor and his family.

Despite the challenges he faces, Willis is clearly surrounded by a family that continues to show him deep love and admiration. His 70th birthday celebration was a heartfelt reminder of the strong bonds that have remained unbroken over the years.