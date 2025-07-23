Bruce Willis health update: How is the Die Hard actor doing now?

Bruce Willis is battling frontotemporal dementia. The disease, which was first diagnosed in 2023, has left the Die Hard actor unable to speak, read, or walk, The Express reported. According to the outlet, Bruce Willis, 70, is experiencing motor difficulties and has “become largely non-verbal.” Notably, Willis’ family has not commented on the report. Bruce Willis, 70, is battling frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis' health update

The 70-year-old was first diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that impacts speech and language comprehension, in 2022. He stepped away from his career soon after. In early 2023, the veteran actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Since then, Willis has largely been out of the public eye. His family has provided updates from time to time on his health. In April, they had reported that Willis was in a stable condition.

The actor’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, sometimes shares photos featuring the Hollywood star. Last month, she dropped a series of photos capturing some adorable family moments with Willis. “Sunday funday at Grams ! Grateful,” the caption read. In one of the pictures, Willis can be seen hugging Tallulah. In another, he is standing with her fiancé, musician Justin Acee.

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is writing a book on her experiences after the actor’s diagnosis. Titled Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, the book will be released in September 2025.

What is Bruce Willis diagnosed with?

The actor is suffering from frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain disease. The condition affects areas of the brain that are responsible for personality, behavior and language. FTD often strikes individuals between the ages of 45 and 65.

A statement issued by Bruce Willis’ family in February 2023 stated that FTD is “the most common form of dementia.” Diagnosis can take years, which means that FTD may be more prevalent than people know, the statement added. There are presently no treatments for the disease.

FAQs:

1. What is Bruce Willis suffering from?

He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

2. Is frontotemporal dementia curable?

No, there is no treatment available currently for the medical condition.

3. How is Bruce Willis doing now?

According to reports, he can no longer walk or speak. His family has not issued any statement on the speculation surrounding his health.