Mom to be Rumer Willis's baby bump gets cradled by sisters Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis. See pic

Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis shared a photo on their Instagram accounts featuring themselves with their actor sister Rumer Willis. The trio could be seen smiling for the camera in the picture. On Thursday, Scout posted a perfect sibling photograph in which mom-to-be Rumer's baby bump was cradled by Tallulah. Scout and Rumer were twinning in the same color and opted for white attire in this rare photograph. Rumer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. The two announced the pregnancy news in December 2022. Fans reacted to Scout's post featuring Rumer and Tallulah with sweet messages. (Also read: Love Island's Laura Anderson cradles her baby bump, asks fans: ‘will I be no.1 mum?’ amid breakup with Gary Lucy)

The siblings, Scout, and Tallulah, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of themselves with Rumer. In the picture, Rumer stood in the middle, with Scout and Tallulah on either side of her. Rumer wore a white t-shirt with a black leather jacket and pants, while Tallulah donned a pink sweatshirt and trendy dark sunglasses. Scout, on the other hand, sported a white t-shirt with the words "Nepo Baby" inscribed on it, and a brown woolen cap. The picture captured Scout holding a guitar, looking straight into the camera, while Tallulah cradled Rumer's baby bump, and Rumer smiled affectionately, with her hand resting on Tallulah's shoulder.

Scout captioned the picture, “4 Best friends.” Her stepmother, Emma Heming Willis commented, “That's happy (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to the post, one of Scout's fans commented, “Aww so sweet! When do we get to see all four of you?!” Another fan wrote, “Sisters are the best.” Other fan commented, “Love and blessings on all your sweet heads!” “You two are going to be the best aunties for him”, added one. “Sisters, sometimes that's just all you need”, wrote other. A fan's comment read, “Awww You guys!! I can't wait to see how nuts you are all gonna go over this little bundle! So excited for all of you. Lots of love!”

Tallulah also shared the similar photo, and captioned, “Me and my 3 best buddies.” One of her fans commented, “This is going to be one very loved baby!!” Another fan wrote, “What a beautiful photo!!” “I think this is the cutest picture of you three and Rumer's 1st baby she's expecting”, added one.