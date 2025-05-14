Cannes jury head Juliette Binoche says Donald Trump trying to save his reputation with film tariffs: ‘He’s fighting'

Juliette Binoche, head of this year's Cannes Film Festival jury, said on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on films made abroad, among his other policy decisions, was also about saving his reputation. (Also read: Robert De Niro brutally slams Trump at Cannes opening, dubs him ‘America's philistine president’) President of the jury of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Juliette Binoche, arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the festival, on May 13, 2025. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)

Juliette Binoche on Trump's tariffs on films

"We can see that he's fighting, and he's trying in many, many different ways to save America and save his ass," the French actor told journalists in the French Riviera resort town.

"We have a very strong community of filming in our continent, in Europe, so I don't know what to say really about that (his tariff announcement)," added Binoche.

The Oscar-winning actor will decide, along with eight other jury members, including actors Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong, which film will take home the festival's Palme d'Or top prize.

All about the Cannes 2025 jury

Strong, known for playing Kendall Roy in the HBO series Succession, said that under Trump's presidency, the role of film as a way to communicate truth had become more important.

He said he regarded his jury membership as a counterbalance to his portrayal of the young Trump's mentor Roy Cohn in last year's Cannes competition film The Apprentice.

"Roy Cohn, I see, essentially as the progenitor of fake news and alternative facts. And we're living in the aftermath of what I think he created," said Strong.

Separately, Berry, who played Jinx in the James Bond film Die Another Day, ruled out returning to the spy franchise after Amazon's MGM Studio struck a deal earlier this year to take creative control under a new joint venture. "I don't know if 007 really should be a woman," said Berry, who added that the time for a Jinx spin-off had also passed.

“In 2025, it's nice to say, 'Oh, she should be a woman,' but I don't really know if I think that's the right thing to do.”