News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cheers to 11 years - Modern Family's heartwarming reunion: Laughter, love, and one missing Phil Dunpy

Cheers to 11 years - Modern Family's heartwarming reunion: Laughter, love, and one missing Phil Dunpy

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Nov 16, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Beloved 'Modern Family' cast reunites for nostalgic get-together.

The beloved cast of "Modern Family" gathered for a long-awaited family reunion, captured in a series of delightful photos and videos shared by Sofía Vergara on Wednesday. The actress took to Instagram to commemorate the event, expressing her gratitude for the 11 remarkable years spent with the cast.

The cast of Modern Family in seasons 1 and 11.
The cast of Modern Family in seasons 1 and 11.

"First Modern Family reunion!!!!" Vergara exclaimed in her post, accompanied by two heart emojis, setting the tone for a nostalgic get-together. The shared images showcased the familiar faces of the entire cast, with the exception of Ty Burrell, who was notably absent.

"So lucky to have worked with these people for 11 years ❤️. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily," Vergara fondly wrote in another post, embodying the sentiment of a true family reuniting after years apart.

The photos were a visual treat for fans, featuring Ariel Winter holding a picture of Ty Burrell's character, Phil Dunphy, a snapshot of Winter and Sarah Hyland posing together, and a group photo with Vergara, Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband, Justin Mikita.

The absence of Ty Burrell did not go unnoticed, with Vergara sharing a photo of herself and on-screen husband Ed O'Neill, expressing, "We miss u Ty!!" The camaraderie and laughter echoed through the images, capturing the essence of the tight-knit family forged during the show's 11-season run.

The reunion included familiar faces such as Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, all grown up and reminiscing about the show that brought them together.

Co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan joined the festivities, emphasizing the lasting impact of "Modern Family." The ABC comedy, which aired from 2009 to 2020, garnered an impressive 22 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Best Comedy Series.

As 2023 becomes the year of reunions, with "Ted Lasso" and "Mean Girls" also celebrating their cast get-togethers, the "Modern Family" reunion stands as a testament to the enduring bonds formed on and off-screen, proving that family, whether fictional or not, remains forever in the hearts of fans and cast alike.

