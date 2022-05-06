Chris Evans bursts out laughing during film shoot as fan shouts at him 'that's America's a**'. Watch

Actor Chris Evans recently burst out laughing as a fan screamed his Captain America line 'that’s America’s a**' while he was shooting for his upcoming film Ghosted. Taking to Instagram, Lily Yamagata, shared the clip which was reposted by Memezar. In the video, Chris wore a blue T-shirt, brown jacket and blue denims.

In the clip, Lily standing on a rooftop shouted, "That's America's a**." Chris, who was walking near the building, was seen bowing and laughing. The actor played the titular role in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Imagine if he looked up and yelled 'I understood that reference'." Another person wrote, "Don't think he was laughing, more like shaking his head thinking “f*** how long am I going to keep hearing that.” A fan also commented, "That line is going to follow him for the rest of his life." "He probably hears that so often and just laughs out of kindness," read another comment.

In Avengers: Endgame, several of the Avengers travel back in time in 2012 to the Battle of New York to recover a few Infinity Stones. On seeing the 2012 version of Captain America, Tony Stark commented how the superhero’s earlier costume did nothing for his posterior.

Ant-Man jumped to Steve Rogers defense and said, “As far as I’m concerned, that’s America’s a**.” After that, when Captain America knocked out the 2012 version of himself, he looked down as his unconscious former self’s posterior and said, "That ís America’s a**.”

Chris has recently been shooting for Ghosted with Ana de Armas in Washington, DC's Georgetown. Earlier, Scarlett Johansson was supposed to collaborate on Apple's Ghosted, but she had to quit the project over scheduling conflict.

Chris and Scarlett are set to reunite for actor-director Jason Bateman's feature film Project Artemis set at Apple. Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress Rene Russo, has written the screenplay.

Scarlett will produce the film with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. Jason will produce via his Aggregate Films banner. Project Artemis marks Scarlett and Chris' first film together after Avengers: Endgame.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON