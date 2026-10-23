Clayface review: James Watkins' masterful body horror is DC's best since Joker, Tom Rhys Harries is sublime

Clayface Director: James Watkins Writer: Mike Flanagan Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan Rating: ★★★★ If there is one thing that DC has mastered, it’s spinoffs. Whether it is part of the new DC Universe (The Peacemaker et al) or Matt Reeves’ world (The Penguin), the studio has consistently churned out great standalone stories based on iconic DC characters. Clayface is just another example of why genre truly doesn’t matter in this universe. James Watkins sets up a world that is neither just nor fair, and Tom Rhys Harries gives us a tragic anti-hero in the mould of Jimmy McGill. The resulting cocktail is the Darkman of the 21st century and DC’s best outing since Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker pre-pandemic. Tom Rhys Harries stars as the titular character in Clayface.

The premise Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) is a Hollywood star who has just found his big break with a role that earns him an Oscar nomination. He is back in his hometown, Gotham, when a run-in with a gangster leaves him with a permanently scarred and disfigured face. A smear campaign leaves him with no career or reputation. A desperate Matt turns to Dr Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie), a ‘fringe’ scientist whose experimental treatment might rebuild his face. But soon Matt realises he may have bitten off more than he can chew. As he fights his inner monster, Matt descends on the path to vengeance, resolving to deliver justice to all those who wronged him.

Grotesque body horror in Batman’s world Clayface is the brainchild of Mike Flanagan, and that should tell you everything you need to know about its tone and tenor. The film is shocking, repulsive, and at times, even funny. It will make you flinch, hold your breath, and cover your eyes in many moments. But none of that is overkill. Clayface is grotesque because it confronts the realities of this world, and it wants you to see the injustice and pain it inflicts on our protagonist. James Watkins sets the tone for this early on when Matt Hagen is attacked by gangster Markos Szabo, going all out slasher style with the blood and gore. The film also does not shy away from shocking us with the ugliness thrust upon the blue-eyed Hollywood hero that Matt Hagen is.

That is all aided by some nice world-building, in which Gotham is a lawless land with garbage on the roads and corruption in its institutions. It may be a separate universe, but the Gotham of Clayface borrows a lot from the Gotham of Joker. The central theme of how the ‘rot’ in society can force one just man to go rogue is very much common to both films. Joker handled it with greater depth, while Clayface deals it with greater urgency. It is a tale of revenge. So, it is more urgent, more relentless, and much faster-paced.