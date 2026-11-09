BTS' V gets curious about Diwali after Indian fans introduce him to festival, wishes them 'Diwali Mubarak'
BTS member V learned about Diwali from Indian fans on Weverse and wished them Diwali Mubarak.
BTS' Kim Taehyung, better known as V, recently wished fans on Diwali after being introduced to the festival of lights by his Indian fans on Weverse. During an interaction with fans, they told him about the festival, and the singer even got curious and asked questions about its significance and celebrations.
V gets curious about Diwali
It started when an Indian fan wished him on Diwali and virtually shared some festive sweets with him. This made V curious, prompting him to ask, "What kind of festival is Diwali? I'm curious."
An Indian fan was quick to explain the significance of the festival and the traditions associated with it. A fan wrote, "OMG, Taehyung, you made my day. Diwali, the festival of lights, is not a birthday. It is a day when the people across India celebrate the occasion with fireworks and the popping of sweets."
'Diwali Mubarak', says BTS' V
After reading fans' messages, what stood out to them was V greeting everyone by saying, "Diwali Mubarak!" The pop star's attempt to wish his Indian fans in Hindi left ARMY delighted.
The conversation didn't end there. V also noticed fan-made, AI-generated images showing all seven BTS members dressed in Indian outfits. The images featured RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook wearing colourful kurtas. The members were also seen holding fuljhadis (sparklers), while diyas added to the festive appeal. Impressed by their outfits, V said, “The clothes are pretty.”
About BTS
BTS is a South Korean boy band comprising seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013 and went on to become one of the most successful K-pop acts in the world. Known for hits such as Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv and Fake Love, the group has built a massive global fanbase, known as ARMY.
About V and his latest work
Born Kim Taehyung on December 30, 1995, V is a singer, songwriter and actor. Apart from his work with BTS, he made his solo debut with the six-track EP Layover in September 2023. The album featured songs such as Love Me Again, Rainy Days and Slow Dancing. He also made his acting debut in the 2016 historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. In 2026, V reunited with his BTS bandmates for their comeback album Arirang, released on March 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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