Crowd goes wild at Comic Con as two new Avengers movies are announced. Watch

Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new Avengers films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming Black Panther sequel. (Also read: Marvel unleashes stunning Black Panther 2 teaser for post-Chadwick Boseman world)

The record-breaking Marvel movies have dominated Hollywood and global box offices in recent years, with 2019's Avengers: Endgame briefly becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at more than $2.79 billion.

"I wonder if you guys wouldn't mind looking ahead a little bit?" studio president Kevin Feige asked the wildly cheering hall of die-hard superhero fans toward the end of a raucous hour-plus presentation at a San Diego convention center.

Video of crowd cheering during Avengers Kang Dynasty title card. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/cwc6FQIgaP — sara (@thisbemesara) July 24, 2022

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters in 2025, he then announced. The films will aim to follow in the footsteps of Avengers: Endgame, which built unprecedented hype by rounding off storylines presented in all the preceding Marvel films.

The two new Avengers titles will conclude the next "saga" of more than a dozen inter-connected films and television shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said Feige. "That will complete the second saga of the MCU, which of course is 'The Multiverse Saga,'" he said.

The Marvel franchise in recent films and shows has explored the "multiverse" concept popularized by superhero comic books, in which infinite universes -- and infinite versions of each hero and villain -- exist in parallel realities.

Other Marvel films announced Saturday by Disney at the world's most famous pop culture gathering included Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four, both due in 2024.

Feige also set out dates for Blade -- in theaters November 2023 -- and the newly titled Captain America: New World Order coming May 2024.

Bill Murray and Olivia Colman join the ranks of Hollywood A-listers flocking to the Marvel franchise, appearing in first-look footage from movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Disney series Secret Invasion respectively.

Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, and Lupita Nyong'o also appeared on stage Saturday along with Jonathan Majors, whose Kang the Conqueror character appears poised to become a major new supervillain for the franchise.