Daniel Craig reacts to Amazon MGM taking over creative reins of James Bond films with a message for Wilson, Broccoli

Actor Daniel Craig, who played the role of James Bond in five instalments of the film series, has reacted to Amazon MGM taking over the creative reins of the 007 franchise after decades of family control. Longtime Bond custodians Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they would be stepping back. Speaking with Variety, Daniel didn't say anything about the takeover but spoke about his "respect, admiration and love" for Michael and Barbara. (Also Read | 'RIP 007': Fans are shaken and stirred as Amazon MGM Studios gains creative control of James Bond franchise) Daniel Craig played James Bond in five films.

What Daniel Craig says about Amazon MGM's move

Daniel said, "My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

About James Bond films

Daniel gained fame by playing the fictional secret agent for five films--Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021).

A total of seven actors have played James Bond on screen. Apart from Daniel, they include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. Daniel announced he wouldn't return to the character after No Time To Die's release. A hunt for a new Bond has been going on since 2023.

About Amazon MGM Studios takeover

Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara formed a new joint venture in which they will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights. However, the creative control rests with Amazon MGM. Financial terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to close sometime this year.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” Michael said in a statement.

Amazon bought MGM Studios in 2022 for USD 6.1 billion. Since the Daniel era of 007 concluded with 2021's No Time to Die, Michael and Barbara have reportedly clashed with Amazon MGM over the direction of Bond.

Bond had been a family business since Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli secured the rights to adaptations of Ian Fleming's novels and kicked off a run of 25 Bond films produced by Eon Productions, beginning with 1962's Dr No.

with AP inputs