Deadpool 3: Director Shawn Levy says film's release date is at ‘true risk’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 18, 2023 08:31 AM IST

Marvel fans have long been wondering about the release date of Deadpool 3. Film director Shawn Levy has finally shined some light on it. He said that the release date is at “true risk” due to the production pause after actors joined writers on the picket line. Levy explained, “I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk,” as per TheWrap.

Deadpool 3 director has credited army of the nerdiest nerds for acing Wolverine's suit in the upcoming movie(X(formerly Twitter)/@deadpoolmovie)
Talking about the Ryan Reynolds-starrer action film, Levy further said that the plot of the film is still under wraps considering that it has only been half-shot and half-edited till now. “We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year,” Levy explained.

The production of Deadpool 3 stopped on July 14 during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. While the latter reached a resolution on September 27 after the union signed a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the actors' strike is still ongoing with no sight of ending anytime soon. This may explain why even the director himself is unsure about the film. As per IMDb, the synopsis of the film reads, “Wolverine joins the ‘merc with a mouth’ in the third instalment of the Deadpool film franchise.”

Levy is also responsible for the screenplay of Deadpool 3 joined by the frontman Reynolds himself. Others involved in the screenplay are Rhett Reese, Wendy Molyneux, Paul Wernick, Lizzie Molyneux, and Zeb Wells. The film will be distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures. Other actors who will be starring in the film are Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner, and Matthew Macfadyen among others.

