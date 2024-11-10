Deadpool, Wolverine, X-Men, Miles Morales, Blade: Kevin Feige spills beans on their MCU status

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spilled some beans on the characters that may soon make their debut in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per a report by Omelete, Kevin discussed the future of Deadpool, Wolverine, other X-Men, Miles Morales, and Blade among others. (Also Read – Captain America Brave New World trailer: Red Hulk squares off against Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) Kevin Feige opens up on the future of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

X-Men

“When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that. This time, on the road to Secret Wars, we already know very well what's going to happen, be it the story until then and beyond. The X-Men are an important part of that future," said Kevin.

If his words are to go by, X-Men's entry into the MCU will follow the events of the next two instalments of Avengers – Doomsday and Secret Wars – being helmed by Russo Brothers and starring Robert Downey Jr as the chief antagonist, Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr will play Dr Doom in the next two Avengers movies

Deadpool and Wolverine

Shawn Levy's latest Marvel buddy movie Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time this year. Kevin has his eyes set on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their respective roles in the MCU. The question is only where to fit them in, “and how fast.”

Miles Morales

Miles Morales was introduced with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first Marvel film to win the Best Animated Film. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released last year, and the threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is also set for a release next year. But Kevin revealed he has plans to introduce Miles, a Black Spider-Man, into live-action MCU soon.

Miles Morales features in the Spider-Verse animated franchise

Blade

“We're committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala (Ali)'s version of him. And rest assured, whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You're updated on what's going on. But I can say that the character will make it to the MCU,” said Kevin.

Blade was originally essayed by Wesley Snipes, who reprised the role in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, Marvel is now more invested in the rebooted version, essayed by Mahershala Ali, in Chloe Zhao's 2021 film Eternals.