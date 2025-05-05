Demi Lovato leaves fans confused as she looks ‘unrecognisable’ in latest pics: ‘Why does everyone have surgery?’

Actor-singer Demi Lovato was a child star and, through the years, has been vocal about her struggle with weight and substance abuse. Her latest pictures and videos, however, left fans confused because of how ‘unrecognisable’ she looked, with some speculating that she had used Ozempic. (Also Read: Miley Cyrus reveals Demi Lovato's plan to form a girl group with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift in a resurfaced interview) Fans thought Demi Lovato looked 'unrecognisable' in her recent pictures and videos.

Demi Lovato’s new look shocks fans

Demi recently posted numerous videos and pictures on her Instagram that left fans ‘confused’. Many recognised that she looked ‘different’ from how she usually does. Her most recent set of pictures shows her dressed in a dark T-shirt and light blue skirt with her hair left loose in waves. The actor-singer looked fit in the pictures with a defined jawline and cheekbones. She recently also posted pictures of herself dressed in a sheer black top tucked into jeans. One of her ‘dumps’ also saw her showing off her fit new body in a negligee.

While most fans were thrilled to see her ‘happy and beautiful’, especially in the pictures with her fiancé Jordan Lutes, others wondered how she looked so different all of a sudden. “How did she lose the weight like that,” one fan asked. Another wrote, “lost another soldier to the copy paste plastic surgery trend.” One fan commented, “I’m confused? This doesn’t look like Demi. lol.” An Instagram user questioned, “Did you use Ozempic?” while another asked, “Oh, Demi, what did you do? Why does everyone have to have surgery?” One even wrote, “You look unrecognisable.”

Demi Lovato’s struggles with health

In 2021, Demi posted an Instagram Reel showing off a fit body, writing, “I’m full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today.” The text on her Reel read, “Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't over exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge. And I especially don't live my live accordingly to diet culture.”

On Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast in 2020, she spoke about her relapse with drugs and said, “I was just running myself into the ground, and I honestly think that’s kind of what led to everything happening over the past year. It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t and then living this kind of lie, and trying to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t.”