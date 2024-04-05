Dev Patel's Monkey Man is the ‘best action movie I've ever seen': Lilly Singh

Dev Patel, who is making his directorial debut with Monkey Man, has been receiving positive reactions for the film ever since its premiere at SXSW. The film recently had its LA premiere, where many stars shared their reaction after watching the film. One of them is YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh, who called the movie ‘the best action film’ she has ever seen. (Also read: Dev Patel reveals this Shah Rukh Khan film had a deep influence on him: ‘I watched it when I was really young’) Dev Patel attends the premiere of Monkey Man in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

What Lilly said

Lilly was speaking with Variety at the premiere of Monkey Man in LA, where she said: “Okay let me tell me how this needs to be sold! I am not just saying this because I am here, and I am not saying this because I am a fan of Dev. I am saying this objectively as someone who watched it at South by Southwest at the premiere. I knew nothing about the film, had no idea what to expect. And I said this to Dev after I watched the film: ‘Best action movie I’ve ever seen!' If you think you have seen action sequences that were creative, this movie says, ‘Hold my beer!’ Because it is so creative. To think that this is his directorial debut is wild.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On her Instagram she further wrote: “A big W for the culture. Don’t walk, RUN to the theatres tomorrow to see #MonkeyMan. Dev Patel is brilliant as an actor (we been knew…) but to think this is also his directorial debut is mind-blowing. Hands down, one of best action movies I’ve ever seen. Not only are Desis doing the thing, but we’re supporting each other doing the thing. That part.”

Cast member Sobhita Dhulipala, who makes her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man, told the same publication about actors trying to break out of certain perceptions. “Here's the interesting thing right? I don't think anybody wants to be boxed in and I do think that everybody has many colours, many vibes, many persons within. As an actor we get to put some of them out there. I am so happy for Dev!"

More details

Meanwhile, actor Sikander Kher, who plays an antagonistic part in the film, talked about his character and said: “It was amazing in so many ways and really, really tough… We were talking about the prep that we did. It was almost like a dance. The fights, I was at it every day. Dev is so phenomenal and I needed to match up to him.”

Monkey Man revolves around an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. Dev's character fights against the mighty and rich, who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother's death.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place