Did Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse get married in 'secret' ceremony? Report details 'cute wedding' in Caribbean

Robert Pattinson is a married man now, at least according to a new report that claims that the Batman actor tied the knot with his longtime partner and fellow actor Suki Waterhouse over the New Year in the Caribbean. However, the couple has not verified or denied the news yet. (Also read: Robert Pattinson's Batman to enter James Gunn's DCEU? Here's what Matt Reeves has to say) Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating since 2018.

Robert Pattinson is married

The Daily Mail reported that Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi cited a source who claimed to be a waiter at the couple's wedding. The source said, "Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at. They were so cute and sweet. Their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaids dress."

The source added that their families were present at the ceremony, which they called 'such a cute wedding'. The report added that both the bride and the groom were 'so nice' to all the servers and the staff. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have not yet responded to the reports.

Robert and Suki's love story

Robert and Suki began dating in July 2018 after they met at a house party. After dating for five years, they were engaged in 2023. In December 2023, a source confirmed to People that the pair were engaged and 'both want to be married.' "It’s important for them," the source told the outlet. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's careers

Robert Pattinson rose to fame playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight films in the late 2000s. After starring in romantic dramas in the early 2010s, the actor gave critically acclaimed performances in independent films like Cosmopolis and The Lighthouse. He also collaborated with Christopher Nolan in Tenet before taking over the mantle of Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2022. He will be next seen in Bong Joon-ho's first English film, Mickey 17, slated to be released this year.

Suki Waterhouse, an English songwriter and actor, began her career with minor parts in 2012, before appearing in bigger roles in films like s Love, Rosie (2013), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), and The Bad Batch (2016). She is best known for portraying Karen Sirko in the musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six.