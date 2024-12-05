Robert Pattinson says he might be retiring by the end of The Batman trilogy: ‘I can’t believe this is still going'

Robert Pattinson might put a full stop to his acting career before the Batman trilogy even comes to a close. The actor's casting in the iconic role wasn't without controversy with many fans unconvinced if the actor was the right fit for the role. But he managed to upend expectations with his performance in the 2022 release, which is planned as a trilogy by Matt Reeves. (Also read: Did Sabrina Carpenter breakup with Barry Keoghan because he cheated? Internet is not happy with the revelations) Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a still from The Batman.

What Robert said

In an interview with The New York Times magazine, as per Indiewire, Robert opened up about the possibility of him starring in three films as Batman, with a sequel expected to hit theatres in 2026. He said, “I could genuinely be retiring by the end of them. Not in a million years did I think I’d still be doing this when I got my first job. I can’t believe this is still going.”

He went on to add, “The main thing is constantly remembering what your job is. It’s a discipline to not use your energy on anything other than that.”

More details

Robert has been acting for over a decade now. He first gained attention at the age of 17 when he starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). He rose to overnight stardom with the five Twilight films, where he played Edward Cullen. Over the years, he has acted in several films like Good Time, High Life, The Lighthouse and Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

The actor will be seen next in Bong Joon-ho's directorial American science fiction film Mickey 17. Warner Bros. rescheduled the sci-fi film's release date from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025. In the film, Robert plays an "expendable" -- a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet -- who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

Mickey 17 is Bong's first feature since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars.