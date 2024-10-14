Menu Explore
Director Alex Proyas slams Elon Musk for ripping off I, Robot movie designs, asks him this

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Oct 14, 2024 11:36 AM IST

While the sleek, futuristic designs fit Tesla's signature style, many couldn't help but notice a striking resemblance to the robots in I, Robot.

Director Alex Proyas slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the alleged resemblance between his two autonomous vehicles and the robots in the 2004 sci-fi film I, Robot. This comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the long-awaited prototypes for two new autonomous vehicles: the self-driving robotaxi, dubbed the Cybercab, and the Robovan, ahead of the weekend. (Also Read | Nag Ashwin invites Elon Musk to drive Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD)

Alex Proyas shared a tweet addressing Elon Musk.
Alex Proyas shared a tweet addressing Elon Musk.

While the sleek, futuristic designs fit Tesla's signature style, many on social media couldn't help but notice a striking resemblance to the robots in the 2004 sci-fi film I, Robot.

The similarity caught the attention of I, Robot director Alex Proyas, who took to X platform to slam the Tesla CEO for allegedly ripping off his creations. "Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back, please?" Alex wrote.

Set in a futuristic Chicago in 2035, I, Robot explores a world where human-like robots work in public service roles. The film, starring Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, and Alan Tudyk, centres on a detective investigating the suspicious death of a US Robotics founder. The movie's design of sleek, humanoid robots bears a notable resemblance to Tesla's new robotic prototypes.

As per Deadline, Elon on Thursday, unveiled several new robots, including the Optimus, a human-like robot that was revealed to be tele-operated by humans at At Tesla's We, Robot event. The highlight of the event was the Cybercab, a futuristic robotaxi with wing-like doors and no steering wheel or pedals. Musk also introduced the Robovan, a self-driving vehicle designed to transport goods for up to 20 people.

Meanwhile, Alex is preparing to begin filming his new sci-fi satire RUR in Sydney, Australia, on October 21.

