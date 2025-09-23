Disney CEO Bob Iger defied Donald Trump, FCC to bring back Jimmy Kimmel in 'company's best interest'

After a huge backlash and political criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Disney finally backtracked on its decision to suspend late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel over comments critical of President Donald Trump and his supporters. On Monday night, ABC, the network owned by Disney, issued a statement that Kimmel was being reinstated to active programming starting Tuesday. A Reuters report said the decision was made by Disney top brass after careful consideration of what is in the best interest of the company. Television host Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show, which was abruptly pulled from the air last week after the US government threatened broadcasters, will be back on this week. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Disney CEO Bob Iger speaks with Kimmel

Reports had claimed that Disney lost as much as $4 billion after the backlash to their move to bin Kimmel, with thousands cancelling their Disney subscriptions. However, the exact monetary impact of the backlash was never clear. A Reuters report cited sources from the company saying Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden spoke with Kimmel over the weekend and reached a decision on Monday to return Kimmel to the air.

The sources added that "the decision was guided by what was in the entertainment company's best interest, rather than external pressure from station owners or the FCC." Another source at the company said Disney was feeling pressure from a campaign urging consumers to cancel their Disney subscriptions in protest.

People hold up signs as they protest outside the Dolby Theatre, across the street from the theater where Jimmy Kimmel Live! was recorded for broadcast, following his suspension for remarks he made regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo(REUTERS)

Why was Jimmy Kimmel suspended

Jimmy Kimmel had criticised supporters of Donald Trump, called MAGA, for trying to prove that the alleged shooter of right-wing ideologue Charlie Kirk was 'anything but one of them'. Disney said that it found Kimmel's comments about Kirk "were ill-timed and thus insensitive." Initially, Disney had sought an apology from Kimmel and a donation to Charlie Kirk's organisation, but their statement reinstating him did not mention either.

US President Donald Trump had celebrated Kimmel's suspension. He has been vocal about deplatforming journalists and hosts critical of him and his supporters. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had justified the suspension, saying it was guided by business and not political pressure. However, now, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat on the panel, praised Disney for "its courage in the face of clear government intimidation."

In a message posted to X, Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Charlie Kirk's conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, accused Disney and ABC of "caving" to public pressure, adding, "but it's their mistake to make."

Jimmy Kimmel will return with Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, and is expected to address his suspension in his opening monologue.