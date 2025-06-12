Dua Lipa confirms she's engaged to Callum Turner, gets candid about her ‘love’ for kids

Dua Lipa has confirmed she is engaged to actor Callum Turner. In an interview with Vogue, the Levitating singer casually dropped the happy news. “Yes, we’re engaged,” she candidly said. As it turns out, the engagement ring is not just any sparkler. File photo of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner(AFP)

It is designed by the British actor himself, who got inspiration after talking with his fiancée's friends and sister. “I’m obsessed with it (ring). It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” Dua Lipa told the outlet.

Dua Lipa is in no rush to walk down the aisle

While the couple is clearly in a happy bubble, wedding planning is not happening just yet. Dua Lipa is currently busy with her Radical Optimism tour, which continues until December. Callum Turner is also tied up with his filming schedule.

“Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” Dua said. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

The singer also got a little reflective about what the engagement means to her. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she noted.

Does Dua Lipa want kids? Yes, but not just yet

As for starting a family, Dua Lipa said that it is definitely something she wants eventually. “I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children,” she said.

“It’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. ”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked romance rumors back in January 2024, after being spotted dancing together at the afterparty for Callum’s Masters of Air premiere in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told Page Six they were “mad about each other.” A few months later, they were seen enjoying a PDA-filled outing in New York City.

FAQs

1. Who is Dua Lipa engaged to?

Dua Lipa is engaged to actor Callum Turner.

2. When did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner start dating?

They were first linked in January 2024.

3. Is Dua Lipa planning a wedding soon?

Not right now. Dua is on tour, and Callum Turner is shooting. The couple is taking their time.

4. Does Dua Lipa want kids?

Yes, she said she would love to have children one day, but wants to find the right time.