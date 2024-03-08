Dune Part Two box office collection day 7: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya film mints nearly 17 crore in India in first week

Dune: Part Two box office collection day 7: The film stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, Dune: Part Two minted over ₹16 crore in India so far. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the action-packed franchise released in theatres on March 1. (Also Read | Dune Part Two box office collection day 5) Zendaya in a still from the Dune Part Two.

Dune Part Two India Box Office

The film minted ₹2.75 crore [English: ₹2.5 crore; Hindi: ₹25 lakh] on day one, ₹3.8 crore [English: ₹3.35 crore; Hindi: ₹45 lakh] on day two, ₹4.05 crore [English: ₹3.5 crore; Hindi: ₹55 lakh] on day three and ₹1.35 crore [English: ₹1.15 crore; Hindi: ₹20 lakh] on day four. The film earned ₹1.45 crore [English: 1.25 crore; Hindi: 2 lakh] on day 5 and ₹1.37 crore [English: ₹1.22 crore; Hindi: ₹15 lakh] on day 6.

Dune: Part Two earned ₹1.2 crore nett in India on its seventh day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹16.67 crore (English and Hindi) in India. Collider, citing box office pundit Scott Mendelson, said that the film has already collected approximately $217 million gross globally.

About Dune Part Two

The film is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. It follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. It stars Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard. Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Souheila Yacoub joined the existing cast for the second film.

Dune is ‘biggest opening of the year’

As per Bloomberg, Dune: Part Two opened with weekend ticket sales of $81.5 million in the US and Canadian theatres, delivering the best debut this year. The opening is the biggest since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour brought in $93.2 million last October. It’s also the biggest opening of the year after a slow start for the box office, with North American ticket sales down 18% through February 25.

