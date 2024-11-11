Dwayne Johnson admits to peeing in bottles and being late to set, but not by 8 hours: ‘That was a bananas amount’

Actor Dwayne Johnson faced controversy earlier this year when an article alleged that he was ‘chronically late’ to the set of Red One and other problematic on-set behaviour. In an interview with GQ, Dwayne admitted that he pees in bottles and is late to set but ‘not that amount’. (Also Read: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart-starrer Jumanji 3 gets holiday release date for 2026) Dwayne Johnson's alleged behaviour on the set of Red One cause controversy earlier this year.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

‘Yes, that happens too’

Dwayne admitted in the interview, “I pee in a bottle” while working, adding, “Yeah, that happens.” When asked about his lateness on set, which cost the production a lot of money, he admitted, “Yeah, that happens too.” However, he refuted that he was 8 hours late to set, stating, “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.” He also termed the whole controversy “bull***t.” Stating that he believes in taking accountability, he said, “I’ve said a thousand times: Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.”

Jake Kasdan, who directed Red One, told the publication that Dwayne “never missed a day of work ever,” adding that “he can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood”, as is the case with everybody. He also told the publication that the actor “has a lot going on” and that he has never seen him be anything but cordial to everyone on sets. His co-star Chris Evans also came to his defence, claiming that compared to “some things” he has seen on other sets, they all know “exactly” what Dwayne will do and when he’s doing it.

What happened

In April, The Wrap wrote an article claiming that Dwayne’s on-set behaviour cost production $250 million. They also reported that Johnson had made it a habit in his movie sets to pee in water bottles when he wasn’t near his trailer to avoid wasting time by going to the public restroom. Dwayne would frequently work out in the morning before coming on set, but it’s something everyone from the producers to the director knew, claimed Chris.