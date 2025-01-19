Dwayne Johnson gets crazy makeover by daughters, Priyanka Chopra calls him ‘beautiful’. Watch

Dwayne Johnson is on “papa bear duty.” The wrestler-turned-actor shared a video in which he's getting a rather crazy makeover by his two young daughters – Jasmine aka Jazzy and Tiana aka Tia. (Also Read: Vin Diesel shares old pic with Dwayne Johnson post awkward exchange at Golden Globes, insists on ‘all love…always’) Dwayne Johnson called beautiful by Priyanka Chopra after a makeover by his daughters.

Dwayne gets a makeover

Dwayne took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video in which his daughters have applied pink lipstick all over his face and neck, and eyeshadow all around his eyes and on his nose. He even wears a tiny earring for effect. Not just that, he even has tiny round stickers peppered all over his head and small pearls placed next to his eyes. Dwayne sports a solemn look as his daughters have fun.

He wrote in the caption, “What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, “Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you” and me saying — “yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym.” “Hey I know they won’t always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they’re older, but they’ll always be my baby girls so I’ll take this abuse all day long - bring it on (loved and laughing with tears emojis),” he added. He also added The Song of Silence as the music and ‘Papa Bear Duties’ as a hashtag.

Priyanka Chopra comments

Dwayne's Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, “You're beautiful (laughing with tears and zipped mouth emojis).” Priyanka and Dwayne co-starred in Seth Gordon's 2017 action comedy Baywatch, also featuring Zac Efron, which was based on the iconic TV series of the same name.

Dwayne has three daughters – Simone Johnson with ex-wife Danny Garcia, and Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 6, with current wife Lauren Hashian. On raising daughters, Dwayne told People in 2021, “You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them.”

On the work front, Dwayne will be next seen in The Smashing Machine.