Dwayne Johnson's daughter jumps with joy as Jason Momoa sends her video message on her birthday, watch

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is yet to debut in the DC Extended Universe as the Black Adam. But his family already has a huge DC fan. Dwayne revealed his younger daughter Tia, who turned three over the weekend, is a huge Aquaman fan. On her birthday, she was seen watching Aquaman and ensured her father drew a drawing of Aquaman. But Dwayne made her birthday extra special by calling Aquaman actor Jason Momoa for a special message for Tia.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dwayne revealed Jason obliged to his request and sent across a video wishing Tia, adding that he loves her and Dwayne. He promised that he would show her around when they meet. Tia was seen concentrating on his message before she jumped with joy.

Dwayne shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "I had to make the call...it’s what daddy’s do," before adding, "I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice”. Thanks for having my back - I’ll always have yours."

Jason commented, "What an honour. we do it for our babies. for the next generation. happy birthday baby tia see u hawaii." Earlier in the day, Dwayne shared a video of Tia watching Aquaman and wrote: "'Look what AquaMan just did to that man” The birthday girl Tia is OBSESSED with @prideofgypsies!! She didn’t even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, “AquaMan” The irony here just makes my soul laugh and heart smile."

Back in March, Dwayne announced that his standalone DC movie, Black Adam, is set to release on July 29, 2022. Sharing the release date, Dwayne teased, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie also stars Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell.

