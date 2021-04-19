IND USA
Christian Bale is playing a villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's villainous look as Gorr the God Butcher leaked, see pics

  • Christian Bale is set to play a supervillain in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Chris Hemsworth-led movie marks the actor's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:52 PM IST

New photos of Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale' have revealed his look from the movie. The actor is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the Chris Hemsworth-led movie, essaying the role of the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. The shoot is currently underway in Australia.

Bale, who is known for physically and mentally committing to his roles, was seen with a shaved head in the pictures. The former Batman actor was spotted in a casual ensemble - wearing a black T-shirt, cargo pants, and a chequered shirt - in the photos. The pictures have left fans excited.

As reported by Screen Rant, in the comics, Gorr has a tragic back story. The Marvel supervillain was born on a planet with no name and kept faith in God even as starvation hit his planet. When he loses his parents, wife, and children, he loses faith in Gods. He is chastised for his beliefs and plans revenge against the Gods. He eventually finds his hands on a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword and murders his first God. In the comics, he lands on Earth and crosses paths with Thor, torturing him to extract information about the Asgardians.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch

Despite the leaks, not a lot is known about Thor: Love and Thunder's plot. A few weeks ago, photos from the sets revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing in the movie, connecting it with the concluding events of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios has also confirmed that Natalie Portman would play the first female Thor of the MCU in the film. The movie also features Jaimie Alexander and Tessa Thompson, reprising their respective roles from the previous Thor movies.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and is currently slated to release on February 11, 2022.

marvel studios thor love and thunder christian bale + 1 more

Related Stories

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky with Russell Crowe.
hollywood

Russell Crowe joins Thor: Love and Thunder cast, shares pic with Chris Hemsworth

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Russell Crowe has joined the cast of Thor Love and Thunder after Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. The actor's role in the movie is not yet known.
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.
hollywood

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked set photos and video reveal a plot spoiler

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
