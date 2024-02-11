Dwayne Johnson reacts as X user says he was booed on stage: 'I typically refrain from responding to garbage like this'

Dwayne Johnson did not mince his words, when an X user tried to question whether the former WWE star and Hollywood actor had kept his promise and showed some support for the Maui island and its people, who were ravaged by the wildfires last year. Dwayne aka The Rock called out the user for spreading false information and negativity, and asked him to acknowledge ‘the good things that people do.’ (Also read: Dwayne Johnson will not aim for more blockbusters: ‘I want to make films that matter’) Dwayne Johnson has given a statement regarding the Maui fires on his X account. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

What Dwayne Johnson said

Dwayne took to his X user and wrote: “I typically refrain from responding to toxic, false clickbait garbage like this because I hate dignifying bulls**t with a response, but when you use Hawaii’s tragic events to draw attention to yourself I won’t stay quiet. This moment you’re referring to is from our @WWE press conference this past Thursday where I turned 'heel' - wrestling parlance for bad guy. I’m playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It’s what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it.”

He further detailed about his donation towards the people of Maui and said, “For the record: Our People’s Fund of Maui has already DELIVERED over $50 MILLION DOLLARS to over 8,000 survivors who were affected by the fires, and I’m grateful to the bone that we’ve been the primary funders.”

He also said, “Hawaii is where I grew up, where I raise my children throughout the year and where my ancestors are buried. These are my Polynesian people and these are OUR American people. You can’t imagine how much they are still struggling daily to put their lives back together and take care of each other. Our Poly American people are as resilient as people come, and they will raise and get back on their feet.”

The Rock called out the unnecessary negativity spread by the X user in the same post and said, “Nick, instead of posting bulls**t like this that you know is false - I encourage you to post something positive for Hawaii, for our Polynesian American people. Or actually take positive action and come to Hawaii to help out in an uplifting way. I’m in Hawaii now, and I guarantee you, you’ll get great content that can actually make a difference in people’s lives. Genuinely.”

What the original post said

It all happened when the said X user pointed out that The Rock was boo-ed on stage recently, when he was recently in Las Vegas, during a WWE live event where there was a discussion on WrestleMania 40. “Johnson promised TENS OF MILLIONS to the victims of the Maui fires, but many victims still have not seen a dime. It looks like the audience is fully AMERICA FIRST and is demanding The Rock and Oprah follow through with their commitment to take care of the people of Lahaina. The crowd started booing and chanting 'MAUI! MAUI! MAUI!' MAKE IT HAPPEN!” read the tweet.

