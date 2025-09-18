Elizabeth Banks reveals 3 daily habits behind her youthful skin at 51: ‘Getting rid of…’

Elizabeth Banks believes the secret to glowing skin and graceful ageing lies not in expensive treatments but in simple, everyday habits. The 51-year-old actor, best known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games, recently shared her skincare routine and lifestyle choices, crediting them with helping her look and feel her best. Elizabeth Banks, 51, reveals 3 daily habits behind her glowing youthful skin(AFP)

A simple formula for skincare

For Banks, it is about more than products. She said she relies on three non-negotiable habits: drinking water, eating nutritious food, and getting enough sleep, People reported.

The actor admitted that sleep is her biggest challenge, but also the most essential part of her routine. She said she has come to terms with the fact that she needs seven to eight hours of sleep. “It affects everything about me, including the way that I look and the way my skin feels,” the mother of two added.

To stay hydrated, she begins most mornings with two glasses of water. She even keeps her glass visible as a reminder, though her husband, Max Handelman, used to tidy it away. She was further quoted as saying that the pair has it “sorted out” now.

Confidence and positivity as skincare tools

Beyond physical habits, Banks believes a positive mindset is crucial to wellbeing. “It is your attitude. Getting rid of negative self-talk and being positive about how you feel about yourself,” she told People. She added that confidence is as powerful as any serum. “When I’m exercising and eating well and feeling good about myself, that’s when I think I look and feel amazing.”

Ageing gracefully, not fighting it

While she does take care of her skin, Banks is clear about one thing: she refuses to chase eternal youth. She said she knows she is ageing and is happy about it, and reaffirmed her stance against injectables. In past interviews, she explained she valued natural expression and would never ‘put a needle’ in her face. Instead, Banks embraces ageing as a privilege. For her, feeling good inside translates to looking good outside.

FAQs

Q1: What are Elizabeth Banks’ top three habits for healthy skin?

She focuses on hydration, nutrition and getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

Q2: Does Elizabeth Banks use injectables or cosmetic procedures?

No, she has said she has no plans to use injectables and prefers to age naturally.

Q3: How does her mindset play into her skincare routine?

She believes positivity and confidence are just as important as any product or habit.