Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey: How Pitch Perfect star overcame emotional eating and shed 80 pounds

Rebel Wilson's 80-lb weight loss journey has been anything but easy. Last year, the 45-year-old admitted to regaining around 30 pounds after an intense period of work and parenting. In a June 2024 Instagram post, the Pitch Perfect star admitted that the stress of balancing motherhood, film projects, and her memoir left her feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from her health goals. Rebel Wilson in a scene from "Bride Hard." (Magenta Light Studios via AP)

“Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14 kg (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does,” she wrote at the time. Wilson first discussed her fluctuating weight and emotional eating in a People interview, where she revealed the deeper reasons behind her physical transformation and the challenges of maintaining it.

From emotional eating to mindful balance

For Wilson, the journey began long before 2020. In her words, she was once an “emotional eater,” consuming “3,000 calories most days,” mostly from carbs. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough,” she told People in November 2020. The death of her father in 2013, she added, intensified her unhealthy relationship with food: “I used food to numb my emotions,” she said.

Over time, she shifted her focus. Rather than obsessing over the scale, she chose sustainable habits—moderate portions, a high-protein diet, and reframing how she approached food. “Nothing is forbidden. I might eat half of what I used to eat before. And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine,” she shared.

A year of health that changed everything

In mid-2020, Wilson had declared a “year of health,” taking advantage of a pause in her work schedule during the pandemic. “I did do that thing, which I think a lot of people did, where I just ate ice cream and watched the news for a month,” she told People. But soon after, she committed to exercise and better eating.

By October 2021, she'd lost 77 pounds. A year later, she said she had surpassed 80. The change was not just physical—it also shifted her professional image. Still, Wilson saw the benefits, including improved bloodwork and offers for more serious roles. She told SiriusXM in May 2025: “I started getting offered more serious roles… I think I kind of untypecast myself by losing weight.”

Health, parenting, and starting over again

Despite her transformation, life after motherhood came with its own hurdles. “Although I didn’t give birth to her and I didn’t need to lose any baby weight, I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle,” Wilson told the Daily Mail in 2023.

Between work, travel, and promoting her memoir Rebel Rising, Wilson said she lost sight of her health goals—but now she’s ready to course-correct. As per People, in April 2025, she launched a personal “six-week challenge,” telling fans, “I really want to be a healthier version of me.”

FAQs:

How much weight has Rebel Wilson lost and regained?

Wilson lost over 80 pounds between 2020 and 2022. She shared in June 2024 that she had regained around 30 pounds due to stress.

What inspired her initial weight loss journey?

A fertility doctor reportedly advised Wilson to improve her health before undergoing IVF. The conversation prompted her to prioritise her well-being.

Is Rebel Wilson married?

Yes, Rebel Wilson and fashion designer Ramona Agruma exchanged vows in Sardinia, Italy, on 28 September 2024.